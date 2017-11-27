Coroner identifies teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Spartanburg Co. home

The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.

Spartanburg City Police were also called to the scene on the 200 block of Fisher Avenue.

Officers say when they entered the home they located an unresponsive male victim laying in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyounne Duran Jackson of Spartanburg. An autopsy has been scheduled.

An investigation is ongoing with members of the Spartanburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Forensics Unit, EMS and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Lawsuit: Parents say inmates forced minor to use drugs, perform sex acts at Upstate park

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.