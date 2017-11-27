Deputies: Search for missing person leads to arrest of murder suspect in Spartanburg teen's slaying

Spartanburg police said three people have been charged with murder in a shooting Monday night that claimed the life of a teenager.

Officers said the victim was found in a home on the 200 block of Fisher Avenue.

Officers say when they entered the home they located an unresponsive male victim laying in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyounnie Duran Jackson of Spartanburg. After an autopsy, the coroner said Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds including one to the head.

On Thursday, police announced that Derrick Lamar Bennett, Jr., Regina Nicole Foster, and Jacory Sharod Foster had been charged in the case.

Regina Foster, 17, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime and armed robbery. She was arrested on Wednesday, along with Jacory Foster, 26, whose charges also include murder, possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.

Bennett, 21, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime and armed robbery out of Spartanburg.

He was arrested in Union County after a reported missing persons investigation. Deputies said a woman reported receiving text messages from her daughter saying she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. According to the incident report, when deputies responded to the location on South Jonesville Highway, they found Bennett, who dropped a Glock 26 9mm pistol with a fully-loaded, extended magazine under the porch steps.

When deputies approached Bennett, he gave them a false name before being taken into custody. The missing juvenile was located inside the residence. Deputies said she was identified as Regina Foster, the co-defendant charged in the slaying.

Deputies are working to determine if Regina Foster was being held against her will or not.

Bennett is also charged with giving false information to police and possession of a stolen firearm out of Union County.

