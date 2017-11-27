Carbon monoxide leak causes evacuations at Buncombe Co. strip mall

Fire crews responded to the scene of a carbon monoxide leak at a Buncombe County strip mall Monday evening.

Fire officials say they discovered high levels of carbon monoxide at the strip mall located on the 1800 block of Hendersonville Road.

Officials say 12 people were evacuated from Anytime Fitness.

No injuries were reported, and no one was sent to the hospital.

All shops are now closed.

The Ingles in the shopping center did not have any unusual levels of carbon monoxide, officials confirmed.

The source of the carbon monoxide is under investigation.

