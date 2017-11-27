Clemson House set for demolition Sunday morning

Like many, Clemson University junior Jacob Livingston is divided on his feelings of the impending demolition of the iconic Clemson House.

It was originally built as a hotel in 1950 and later turned into an office and residential facility.

"I know Clemson House has always been really a monumental part of Clemson University's campus,” said Livingston.

School leaders deemed it was too expensive to bring up to code and renovate it. A small series of explosions will be set off on the 1st, 3rd and 5th floors causing the building to collapse Sunday.

Tommi Jones, the project manager says the demolition has been a long time coming since stripping the building of any reusable materials.

"We've been working on it for over a year. Neuber Environmental Services, which is our general contractor has been on site for about asix months,” said Jones, “Controlled Demolition Inc is actually the company in charge of the implosion."

FOX Carolina crews were there when the sign came down back in July, signaling the start of the building's demolition. Months later, an exclusion zone is now being set up around the Clemson House for safety on Sunday.

"Basically, follows Highway 93,” said Jones, “Then up to Sherman and the backside is Daniel Drive. The adjacent building is actually owned by Clemson University."

Project leaders expect traffic to reopen on Highway 93 and Daniel Drive within minutes after detonation. Livingston has mixed feelings about the implosion, but says it’s a great step in the overall growth of Clemson.

"While I'm going to be sad to see it go down. I've been really sad to see it be deconstructed over the last couple of months,” said Livingston, “I'm also really excited to see the new college of business to go up there."

The implosion will take place December 3rd at 8:30 AM.

