Four suspects sought after robbery & shooting at Greenville Co. motel

Greenville County deputies said they are searching for four suspects after a person was robbed and shot at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 12:14 a.m. that there was a gunshot victim at the motel. Deputies said they arrived to find a victim with at least one gunshot wound and rendered first aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital. Deputies said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Deputies said the initial investigation revealed four suspects entered the victim's motel room, where the robbery and shooting occurred.

The suspects fled by unknown means before deputies arrived.

A description of the suspects was not yet available.

The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation and collecting evidence at the motel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

