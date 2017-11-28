Officials urge South Carolinians to prepare early for winter weather

Public safety leaders and weather officials will gather in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss ways to prepare for any severe winter weather in the coming months.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston., Jr. the adjutant general for South Carolina and S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson will be joined by representatives from the National Weather Service and the SC Department of Public Safety for a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The news conference is scheduled as part of South Carolina's 2017 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, which began Sunday.

SCEMD officials recommend reading the Severe Winter Weather in South Carolina guidebook and preparing now, well ahead of any snow or ice.

The guidebook is below:

