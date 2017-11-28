Two hurt in Anderson County shooting, deputies say

Anderson County deputies said two people were hurt in a shooting near Liberty Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at an address on Lynchburg Circle.

Detective Nikki Carson said they arrived to find two people shot at the location. Both were transported to the hospital.

Carson said all subjects involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Carson said no other details were immediately available as the investigation was still in its early stages.

Forensics teams spent hours marking evidence and collecting items from the scene Tuesday morning.

FOX Carolina's photojournalist at the scene said two people were placed in handcuffs and carried off in patrol vehicles.

