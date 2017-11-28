Coroner identifies man killed in Anderson Co. shooting; charges pending

Anderson County deputies said two people were shot near Liberty Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at an address on Lynchburg Circle. Forensics teams spent hours marking evidence and collecting items from the scene Tuesday morning.

Detective Nikki Carson said they arrived to find two people shot at the location. Both were transported to the hospital. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one of the victims later died from injuries. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Albert Burton. He died of a gunshot wound tot he chest, the coroner said. He passed away during surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital at 12:37 p.m.

Carson said all subjects involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride confirmed one person was in custody in connection with the incident and warrants for attempted murder were being sought. The suspect has not yet been identified.

