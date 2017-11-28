Suspect denied bond in Anderson Co. shooting that killed 1, injured another

Anderson County deputies said a man has been charged after one person died and another was hurt in a shooting near Liberty Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at an address on Lynchburg Circle.

Detective Nikki Carson said deputies arrived to find two people shot at the location. Both were transported to the hospital. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one of the victims later died from injuries. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Albert Burton. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said. He passed away during surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital at 12:37 p.m.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride confirmed one person was later taken into custody in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, Carson confirmed the suspect as Ryan Christopher Ballard. Warrants state Ballard was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Warrants state Ballard used a Taurus 9mm pistol and fired multiple shots at the victims.

Ballard appeared in court Wednesday and was denied bond on 2 counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 5, 2018 at 9 a.m.

There is no word yet if Ballard's charges will be upgraded

A GoFundMe has been setup to help cover Burton's funeral expenses, according to Timothy Kennedy, who launched the crowdfunding campaign .

