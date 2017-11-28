Trial begins for woman accused in hit-and-run that killed estranged husband

A Pacolet woman is heading to trial Tuesday for a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of her estranged husband.

The crash happened in December 2015. Investigators said Cowpens police found Brent Lee Tessnear, 36, lying unresponsive in the road in front of the Hardee’s on US 29.

Cowpens police later charged Angelita Nicole Wright with hit and run resulting in death.

Wright was indicted in December 2016.

In January 2017, Spartanburg County deputies also charged Mark Blackwood of Gaffney with murder in Tessnear’s death.

Blackwood was the owner of the truck that hit Tessnear. Deputies said Blackwood initially told them he was the passenger when Wright ran over Tessnear, but when investigators re-interviewed him, deputies said he admitted that he had been driving the truck and that he had hit Tessnear on Wright’s insistence.

There is no word yet on when Blackwood’s trial will begin.

FOX Carolina has a crew in the court room for Wright’s trial. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police charge woman claiming to be wife of man found dead in Cowpens

Deputies: Teen charged with murder after confessing to 2015 deadly hit-and-run

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.