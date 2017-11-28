Spartanburg native turned NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bud Moore, dies at 92

Spartanburg native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. has died at age 92, according to a news release from NASCAR.

Moore served as a machine gunner after joining the military in 1943 during World War II and then went on to become a NASCAR car owner and crew chief. He won the NASCAR premier series title in 1957 as crew chief for Buck Baker and car owner titles in 1962-63 with Joe Weatherly.

Moore became the oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2011.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France issued a statement following news of Moore’s passing:

“Many choose the word ‘hero’ when describing athletes who accomplish otherworldly sporting feats. Oftentimes, it’s an exaggeration. But when detailing the life of the great Bud Moore, it’s a description that fits perfectly. Moore, a decorated veteran of World War II, served our country before dominating our sport as both a crew chief and, later, an owner. As a crew chief, Moore guided NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker to a championship in 1957. As an owner, he captured consecutive titles in 1962-63 with another Hall of Famer, Joe Weatherly. Those successes, along with many more, earned him his own spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011. On behalf of all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to Bud’s family, friends and fans. We will miss Bud, a giant in our sport, and a true American hero.”

Funeral services and arrangements have not yet been announced.

WATCH: Moore’s Hall of Fame speech in 2011

