Investigators ask for help tracking down arsonist after 7 fires were intentionally set

McDowell County deputies are asking for help finding the person or people responsible for setting seven fires on the side of a highway over the Thanksgiving weekend.

McDowell County Fire Marshal Craig Walker said all but one of the fires were all set along NC 226 North.

One fire was set on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:43 a.m.; three on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 a.m.; and two on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 a.m.

The seventh fire was set on Huskins Branch Road on Sunday, Nov. 26 sometime between 2 and 7 a.m.

No one was hurt and no structures were damaged by the fires.

Anyone with information about the fires or a possible suspect is asked to call the McDowell Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the Fire Marshal’s Office at 828-652-3241, or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.