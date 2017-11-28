Spartanburg City Council passes resolution supporting extended protection for child immigrants

On Monday night, Spartanburg City council members approved a resolution in favor of extending the DACA program.

The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allows certain immigrants who entered the United States before age 16 and meet a list of guidelines to remain in the country for a two-year period. DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, do not have lawful status but are eligible for work authorization.

Convicted felons and those with convictions for significant misdemeanors, or three or more other misdemeanors do not qualify for DACA.

The resolution passed by Spartanburg City Council "encourages Congress to extend protection to childhood immigrant arrivals."

According to the resolution, nearly 7,000 of the 800,000 who have qualified for DACA status are South Carolina residents.

"These DACA individuals, known as Dreamers, live in the City of Spartanburg, attend Spartanburg schools and colleges, fill important roles in our workforce, and provide contributions and innovations to our culture and local economy," the resolution states.

By passing the resolution, the council members and city mayor said they wish to encourage Congress to pass a "permanent legislative solution" allowing Dreams to continue to live in Spartanburg and contribute through education, employment and cultural achievements.

The resolution became effective upon its enactment Monday.

