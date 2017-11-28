WARMER today, few evening showers Thursday

Mild conditions stick around the rest of the week with little chance for rain.

A mainly sunny sky today helps temperature reach the mid to upper 60s, nearing 70 degrees in a few spots! This is around ten degrees above average across the region.

Clouds increase on Thursday but should not lead to much daytime rain as highs reach the 60s. A few showers become possible after sunset.

Variably cloudy conditions continue for Friday and Saturday with just a small, small risk of a shower. Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs scaling back into the 50s.

Sunday and Monday bring sunny conditions before a strong cold front arrives by mid-week, bringing a good chance of rain or thunderstorms.

