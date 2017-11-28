Warmth peaks on Wednesday before showers push in late Thursday

Temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon before a cold front arrives and dials down the thermometer and provides a couple of rain chances.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold in the Upstate as a few clouds move in from the south which will keep most in the lower to middle 40s and the mountains in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will mark the peak of our warming with highs near 70 degrees in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains under sunny skies. Most of Thursday will be dry but cloudier bringing highs back into the lower and middle 60s with a few showers arriving by the end of the day.

Most of these will take place overnight Thursday into Friday which should clear out for the most part by the end of the day making for a nice end to the week.

A stray shower or two is possible Saturday, but all in all, it and Sunday should cooperate on the weather front with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and should carry over into early next week.

