Deputies: Wanted sex offender tried to kill 2 in Upstate home

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a sex offender is in custody after the attempted murder of two victims on Monday.

Deputies were called to a home on Lighthouse Road in the early morning in regards to shots fired into the residence. According to deputies, two people were inside the house when 42-year-old Freddie Ray Woods Jr. fired a .380 caliber gun into the structure.

Woods was convicted in 1994 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is required to register quarterly as a sex offender. He had an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation, third or subsequent offense, after failing to register in June, deputies said.

According to the South Carolina sex offender registry, Woods also has convictions for failure to register in September 2007, August 2013 and July 2014.

Woods sometimes goes by the aliases "Fearless" and "Frog" according to SLED. His primary address is on South Church Street in Walhalla.

He was arrested after the shooting on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

