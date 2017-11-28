Deputies: Greenville man sexually assaulted unconscious victim after slipping her 'date rape' drug

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after a sexual assault investigation.

Deputies said sometime between Oct. 8 and 11, 59-year-old Marcus Sewell McCall drugged a victim without her knowledge. According to the arrest warrant, the victim lost consciousness after being offered a glass of wine and woke up after being sexually assaulted.

Deputies said the drug commonly referred to as the "date rape drug" was used.

McCall was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after an investigation was launched when the incident was reported on Oct. 25.

McCall is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

