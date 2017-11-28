Firefighters: Neighbors pull seriously injured man out of porch - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Neighbors pull seriously injured man out of porch collapse

Porch collapse in Chesnee (Nov. 28, 2017/FOX Carolina)
CHESNEE, SC

The Chesnee Fire Department responded to an emergency scene at an Upstate home on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. on Jonestown Road. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said several neighbors had already rescued a man from under a collapsed porch.

The fire department was told the homeowner was replacing the mobile home with a new one so the porch was being moved when it collapsed.

The man was taken to a trauma center in Spartanburg with serious injuries. There is no update yet on his condition.

In addition to Chesnee Fire, Mayo Fire Department and Spartanburg EMS also responded to the scene.

