Spartanburg police investigating after 17-year-old shot in the chest

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to investigate a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. on North Forest Street. According to police, a 17-year-old male victim suffered one gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle before police arrived at the scene. He is in surgery and his condition is unknown.

Forensics units were on scene on North Forest Street with a home taped off with crime scene tape.

