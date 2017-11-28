Furman on Main opens in downtown Greenville

Tuesday night is the grand opening of Furman on Main located inside M. Judson Booksellers at 130 South Main Street in Greenville. This partnership between Furman University and the bookstore allows the university to establish a new presence in downtown Greenville and strengthen ties with the community.

M. Judson Booksellers will carry university items like clothing, memorabilia, gifts and books by Furman authors. The store will also be able to host lectures and special events.

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis says this is a great way to give Furman greater visibility downtown where the university was originally located.

Davis says, “Fifty years ago in the 60s we moved down Poinsett Highway. We were here in downtown for 100 years. We moved for the opportunity to grow but we never left Greenville.”

The history of the university and the bookstore is intertwined. The bookstore’s name sake, Mary Camilla Judson, was an educator at Greenville Women’s College.

Co-owner of M Judson Booksellers, June Wilcox says, “Mary Camilla Judson taught women everything from French and elocution to calisthenics. She eventually became the first lady principal of the Greenville Female College which became Greenville Women’s College and eventually Furman University.”

Officials with Furman University say the partnership with M. Judson is the latest effort to connect more deeply with the Greenville community. Furman has also established partnerships with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Greenville Drive and the Upcountry History Museum.

