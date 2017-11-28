Family of murdered mother and son hold balloon release to raise awareness about domestic violence

42-year-old Sandy Smith and 15-year-old Daniel Smith were killed in a 2012 double murder in Easley (FOX Carolina).

For David Smith, five years later, the pain of losing his sister and nephew is still there.

"It gets harder and my daughter grows up and asks about her makes it hard," said David Smith.

His daughter Caroline was just a baby when Smith's sister, 42-year-old Sandra Smith and her son 15-year-old Daniel Smith were shot to death by Sandy's husband on August 30, 2012.

David said it was a tragic turn he never saw coming.

"My nephew called me up told me to come get him and I told him I didn't have any gas. I didn't know what was going on, he never said nothing. Then maybe a half hour later a dear friend calls me up and says there was a shooting at my sister's house," said David.

Every year, David now holds a balloon release in honor of his nephew and sister and to raise awareness about domestic violence. This year he held it on November 28th, the day his sister's and nephew's headstone was finally put in place.

Pickens County deputies identified the shooter as 61-year-old William Thomas. Investigators said he turned the gun on himself after killing his wife and stepson.

David said it ended an abusive relationship that he found out about after the fact.

"If I had known what was going on I think I could have stopped it, I would have stopped it," said David.

That's the reason he gathers family and friends every year at his sister and nephew's grave at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery for a balloon release in their honor.

"Make everybody aware about domestic violence and how easy it can turn tragic without nobody knowing it," said David.

By spreading awareness, David also hopes it prevents other lives from ending that way.

"I wear domestic violence on all of my rags. Everybody asks me about it and I tell them why I wear it, I'm proud of it," said Smith.

