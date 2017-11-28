Deputies: Package thefts from Upstate porches under investigation

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
Officials at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have created a woven-mesh metal tire that remembers its ideal shape, then springs back into its original form after taking a beating.More >
Officials at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have created a woven-mesh metal tire that remembers its ideal shape, then springs back into its original form after taking a beating.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
There's no stopping the determination of two little girls. That's what Lexington mom Katie English learned after she caught her 3-year-old twin daughters, Quinn and Delainey, insistently requesting the family's Alexa device to play the musical stylings of Hootie and the Goldfish.More >
There's no stopping the determination of two little girls. That's what Lexington mom Katie English learned after she caught her 3-year-old twin daughters, Quinn and Delainey, insistently requesting the family's Alexa device to play the musical stylings of Hootie and the Goldfish.More >
Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.More >
Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
Deputies in California are searching for an inmate with a distinctive face tattoo who escaped from a work detail on Monday.More >
Deputies in California are searching for an inmate with a distinctive face tattoo who escaped from a work detail on Monday.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Anderson County deputies said two people were shot near Liberty Tuesday morning.More >
Anderson County deputies said two people were shot near Liberty Tuesday morning.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >