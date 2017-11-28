Deputies: Package thefts from Upstate porches under investigation

In Anderson County, deputies said they are looking for a man they believe is connected to the theft of packages off a porch, and the entire thing was caught on the homeowner's security camera.

The Anderson County Sheriff says the man seen in the security footage is the suspect, Edward Brunner, and he has an active warrant out for his arrest.

The homeowner, Jennifer, posted her home security video on her Facebook page. As of Tuesday afternoon, the clips have more than 3 million views and have been shared more than 47,000 times.

Jennifer says the suspect came on her porch last Friday, rang the doorbell several times, and then stole both of her packages.

“People, be on the lookout, if you know you're getting packages protect your home or have it sent somewhere else," she said.

She says she lives on a busy road, in a safe neighborhood, so this is a reminder, a crime like this can happen to anyone.

Jennifer said, “We might live in small towns, but it's happening everywhere. It’s not just happening in the busy places, and certain neighborhoods, it’s happening everywhere.”

Anderson County isn't the only place where this type of crime has been reported.

The Greenville Police Department tells us, they're looking for a suspect in a similar crime that happened Nov. 18.

Sergeant Johnathan Bragg says a U-Haul van pulled up to a home on Rockingham Road, a man got out and took two packages off the porch.

“We've been getting a few more calls here lately that packages are not being delivered or are getting intercepted or being stolen off their porches.”

Greenville Police tell us at this point, they're not sure if this theft is related to the one in Anderson County.

“We're working with Anderson as well because we think they may have a related case involving the U-Haul vehicle so hopefully we'll be able to solve this one pretty quickly," Bragg said.

