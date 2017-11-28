Deputies: Upstate woman arrested for child abuse, released same day

An Upstate woman is behind bars, accused of abusing a minor child under her care.

Per arrest warrants, Vickie Lin Laws “did place unreasonable risk of harm or did cause to be done unlawfully or maliciously any bodily harm to or abandonment of a minor child.”

The incident took place on Arrowhead Drive in Inman on November 13.

Deputies say they resounded to a residence there after a call for child abuse. When they arrived on scene, the complainant stated he went to pick up his son from Laws’ house and while there he heard his son and Laws arguing.

Per the incident report, he said he saw Laws grab the child by the back of the neck and throw him to the ground. At this point, the complainant called 911 and stayed on the porch. He then claimed he saw Laws grab his son by the arm along with his book bag and pull him back down. He said Laws then started punching the child in the back and top of the shoulders.

The child was able to get up and out of the door to his father who took him home.

Deputies say they observed marks on the child’s neck from what looked like being grabbed from behind. They said the child also had bruises on the back side of both arms from being hit, and it looked like he had swelling on the top of his right shoulder.

Laws was booked into the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on November 27 and on the same day.

The child is currently in the custody of his father.

