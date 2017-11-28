Clemson Tigers take spot No. 1 in CFP rankings week 5

The Clemson Tigers took the top spot for the first time this season in the College Football Playoff rankings for week five!

The CFP committee ranked the Tigers No. 3 last week behind Alabama and Miami, but now those teams follow the Tigers at numbers five and seven consecutively.

Clemson moved up two spots after a 34-10 win against USC in Columbia on Saturday. Auburn moved up to No. 2 this week, following by Oklahoma and Wisconsin at numbers three and four.

This is the seventh time Clemson has been ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee. Clemson was No. 1 in every poll in 2015 before losing in the National Championship game to Alabama.

Today's ranking marks the 17th consecutive College Football Playoff ranking that Clemson has been in the top four. Clemson is the only team in the nation that can make that claim.

Clemson is currently No. 1 in all three polls, which include the CFP, Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

The Tigers move on to face the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 8 p.m.

