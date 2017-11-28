SCDPPPS searching for 2 suspects accused of trying to kill probation agent with car

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is searching for two individuals they say tried to murder a Greenville probation agent.

Investigators are searching for Erick Landon Hart, 38, and Ashley Marie Gilstrap, 26. They say the subjects hit an SCDPPPS agent with a car to try and escape a warrant service attempt.

Hart is wanted for attempted murder and violation of probation after hitting an SCDPPPS law enforcement officer with a car on November 22, per the SCDPPPS. Hart has a cross tattoo on his right arm and is known to use methamphetamine and carry a weapon, officials say.

Gilstrap is wanted in question to an attempted murder of an SCDPPPS officer. She has active violation of probation warrants, per the SCDPPPS. Gilstrap is known to use heroin and methamphetamine, they said. She has pending warrants for possession of a stolen car by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Both subjects are known to frequent the Greenville, Anderson and Pickens areas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either individual is asked to contact the Most Wanted Hotline at 1-888-761-6175.\

