Plea deals reached for teens connected to brutal murder of Upstate teen in 2016

Plea deals have been reached for two of three teens connected to the brutal murder of an Upstate teen in May of 2016.

Karina Galarza pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. She will serve 18 years in prison, with credit for time served. Galarza was one of three teens deputies accused of luring a teen victim to a home in Laurens, beating him, driving him to a deserted location in Clinton and setting him on fire.

A second teen, David Holoman, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison, suspended to time served and five years of probation. He served 549 days in jail.

The third teen involved in the crime, Fabian Green, was convicted in June of murder and desecration of human remains. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years in prison for the desecration charge. Those sentences are to be served concurrently.

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo issued the following statement concerning the murder of Edwin Diaz-Chirinos:

“This entire case has been nothing short of horrific and heartbreaking for the family of Edwin Diaz-Chirinos from the moment Edwin went missing, through the trial and conviction of his murderer Fabian Green earlier this year, to the guilty pleas of the two accomplices Karina Galarza and Davian Holman in Laurens yesterday. My prosecutors and support staff have worked very hard on this case, and I am extremely proud of them for putting Edwin’s killers behind bars for many years to come. We pray for Edwin’s family to find some measure of peace and comfort in the memory of what a fine young man that he was on this earth.”

