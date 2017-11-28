Fire crews battle blaze at Upstate church

Firefighters with the South Greenville Fire Department responded to a heavy fire at Power 4 Living Church Tuesday evening.

Per Assistant Fire Chief Matt Sutherland, a passerby called the station at 7:23 p.m. and said the church located on Burgess School Road was on fire.

When fire crews arrived they noted heavy flames on the front side of the building. They said the damage sustained moderate to heavy damage.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, fire officials confirm.

The cause is under investigation.

