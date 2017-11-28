Western North Carolina tree farm sold out for 2017 season

It's not even December 1st and tree farms are already running out of trees, including one in Haywood County that completely sold out of them.

Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm posted a message on its website stating the farm did not have any trees left.

"We're sorry we have Sold Out! We do not have any trees left for Choose N Cut at the farm for 2017 hope we will see you next year. Merry Christmas to All," the message read.

The tree farm posted a longer message on its Facebook page stating why they sold out as well as where the remaining fresh-cut trees and wreaths will be available.

The high demand this season is leading to shortages in the Upstate as well.

The best advice for those wanting a real tree to decorate this Christmas is to buy early.

