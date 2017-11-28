Greenville Woodworkers Guild providing holiday miracles

For more than 30 years, members of Greenville's Woodworkers Guild have been hard at work providing Christmas miracles for children in the Upstate.

Like Santa's elves, for most of the year, members are hard at work in their shop room sawing and sanding away making toys.

Member, Rob Barhorst says dozens of members would meet every Tuesday and work on new toys. This year they've made more than 600 toys to be distributed around groups in Greenville.

Barhorst says like the elves, they have Christmas spirit in their DNA.

"It's in the kind of DNA,” said Barhorst, “You've got sawdust in your veins. You just do it."

John Arnold with the guild says members will spend hours to make sure children have something to take home or play with while they wait for their doctors.

"Cars, trains, buses, they come in a lot of different configurations,” said Arnold.

The toys will be donated to more than a dozen charities and organizations in the Upstate that help families like the Child Development Center, Meyers Center, Ronald McDonald House and Children's Cancer Center.

"We know the benefits. We don't always get to see the smiles, we don't always get to see the joy, but we know it's there."

For more information on the guild click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.