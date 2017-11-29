Inmate with skull face tattoo escapes from work detail - FOX Carolina 21

Inmate with skull face tattoo escapes from work detail

Corey Hughes (Source: SJCSO)
Deputies in California are searching for an inmate with a distinctive face tattoo who escaped from a work detail on Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Corey Hughes was last seen along I-5 Monday afternoon. He was serving a sentence on a weapons charge at the county’s Honor Farm with a release date scheduled for February.

Hughes has a distinctive tattoo of a skull covering his face.

Anyone who sees Hughes is asked to call deputies at 209-468-4400.

