Inmate with skull face tattoo escapes from work detail

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
Officials at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have created a woven-mesh metal tire that remembers its ideal shape, then springs back into its original form after taking a beating.More >
Officials at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have created a woven-mesh metal tire that remembers its ideal shape, then springs back into its original form after taking a beating.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.More >
Police in Tampa say they have arrested a 24-year-old man and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Anderson County deputies said two people were shot near Liberty Tuesday morning.More >
Anderson County deputies said two people were shot near Liberty Tuesday morning.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who shot a home invasion suspect is now facing charges.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who shot a home invasion suspect is now facing charges.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
The Dickens of a Christmas celebration took place in downtown Spartanburg tonight with carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Governor Henry McMaster held a campaign press conference on Tuesday along with his special guest, running mate Lt. Gov. Pamala Evette.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies are investigating a shooting on Lynchburg Circle that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >