Twitter abuzz over mysterious dog adoption restriction

The internet has a new mystery to solve. This time, it involves a Siberian Husky named Jack who is up for adoption by a Pennsylvania rescue group.

According to the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, the 4-year-old pooch “cannot legally be adopted or reside in the state of Maryland.”

Twitter user Historian Cole discovered this unusual disclaimer and brought attention to it on the Twitterverse early Tuesday morning.

what the fuck did you do in Maryland, Jack? pic.twitter.com/jZN5rG2m8v — historian cole (@historiancole) November 28, 2017

Her tweet has since been liked nearly 27,000 times and re-tweeted more than 8,000 times.

More than 179 people have responded with some of their own theories and reactions.

One thought is that Jack may have bitten someone in Maryland at one time. Others believe he may have killed cats in the state.

i had a dog with a similar problem because he killed a cat in florida so in order for him to continue living in florida we had to pay monthly fees and he had to wear tags saying he was a bad dog and that he’d bite if you came near which is not even close to how he was lol — em (@emquast) November 28, 2017

Looking at dangerous dog law for Maryland and his write up I'm guessing he killed or seriously injured one or more cats https://t.co/TCRNkoHRJ4 — Comrade Shepherd?? (@NeolithicSheep) November 29, 2017

Other folks just had some fun with the post.

This dog is my spirit animal. — Lisa Clements Feeney (@lisacle) November 28, 2017

Fugitive pupper living life on the lam. Would aid and abet. — Jared Gonia (@JaredGonia) November 28, 2017

If he can't be adopted in Maryland, can he still run for Senate? — Michael Segroves (@michaelsegroves) November 28, 2017

Anyone seeking the real reason can adopt Jack. The rescue group said all the mysterious details will be disclosed to whomever adopts the dog. Adoptive dog parents must go through an approval process first, however.



