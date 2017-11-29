Twitter abuzz over mysterious dog adoption restriction - FOX Carolina 21

Twitter abuzz over mysterious dog adoption restriction

The internet has a new mystery to solve. This time, it involves a Siberian Husky named Jack who is up for adoption by a Pennsylvania rescue group.

The dog in question is “Jack.” 

According to the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, the 4-year-old pooch “cannot legally be adopted or reside in the state of Maryland.”

Twitter user Historian Cole discovered this unusual disclaimer and brought attention to it on the Twitterverse early Tuesday morning.

Her tweet has since been liked nearly 27,000 times and re-tweeted more than 8,000 times.

More than 179 people have responded with some of their own theories and reactions.

One thought is that Jack may have bitten someone in Maryland at one time. Others believe he may have killed cats in the state.

Other folks just had some fun with the post.

Anyone seeking the real reason can adopt Jack. The rescue group said all the mysterious details will be disclosed to whomever adopts the dog. Adoptive dog parents must go through an approval process first, however.


