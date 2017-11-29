Family holds vigil to mark 1 year since DUI crash that claimed teen's life

The family of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a DUI crash will hold a vigil Wednesday on the anniversary of the crash that claimed her life.

Haylee Cantrell died at the hospital in November 2016, two days after a car she was riding in ran off Taylor Road and overturned. Haylee was one of three passengers in the car. She was thrown from the PT Cruiser when it flipped.

The driver of the car, Tyler Scraggs, was charged with felony DUI after the crash. In September 2017, Scraggs pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Tina Cantrell said Haylee’s friends and family will gather at Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest at 4 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate Haylee’s first year in heaven.

Cantrell said she hopes others will learn from Haylee’s passing and not get in a car with someone who is under the influence.

“Haylee will never come home and my life is forever broken but I want to be her voice, because if she would have made it and woke up, she would be doing the same thing,” Cantrell said.

