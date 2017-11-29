Deputies: Man charged after fondling incident in Jonesville - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged after fondling incident in Jonesville

Union County deputies said a man was arrested after a sexual assault was reported at the Belk Distribution Center in Jonesville.

Deputies said they were called to the business on Furman Fendley Highway Tuesday in reference to a forcible fondling incident involving a 19-year-old female victim.

Michael Scott Minter, 45, of Chester was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, deputies said.

