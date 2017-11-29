Gaffney man sentenced to prison for car wash explosions

A Gaffney man is headed to prison for setting off homemade explosives at two Gaffney-area businesses in 2014 and 2015

Jeffrey Daily pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using an explosive device to damage a building back in January.

The US Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a federal judge had sentenced Daily to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and restitution.

On Oct. 1, 2014, Daily, now 45, drove a pickup truck into Chesnee Car Wash and dropped a homemade explosive device into a trash can, which exploded minutes later and damaged the roof and brick foundation of the business.

Daily is also accused of setting an explosion at Oasis Car Wash on July 6, 2015 that damaged the money machine and collapsed part of a wall surrounding the machine.

Investigators later found components of the devices used in both explosions at Daily’s home and an intact bomb device in his truck.

