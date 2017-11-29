Police: 1 taken into custody after standoff with officers, SWAT - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 1 taken into custody after standoff with officers, SWAT team

Posted: Updated:
Scene on Mims Ave (Photo provided) Scene on Mims Ave (Photo provided)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said one person was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident began as a domestic situation on Mims Avenue.

SWAT was called in for a potentially barricaded suspect and officers were able to make entry.

One person was detained and the investigation ongoing, police said.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as they become available.

MORE NEWS - Gaffney man sentenced to prison for car wash explosions

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.