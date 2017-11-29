Whooping cough confirmed at 5 Henderson Co. schools

Henderson County Public Schools confirmed students have tested positive for whooping cough at five schools.

Molly McGowan Gorsuch, a spokesperson for the school district, said the students who tested positive for pertussis attend Hillandale Elementary, Clear Creek Elementary, Bruce Drysdale Elementary, Rugby Middle, and East Henderson High schools.

Gorsuch said officials have sent school-wide notifications to parents of students in affected schools, asked for personal phone calls be sent from Health Department nurses to the parents of students in close contact, and a district-wide call from the school system to all parents on Monday, all of which are required by guidelines and recommendations from the NC Department of Health Communicable Disease Center.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services said pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by bacteria. The disease is spread person to person, primarily through coughing and sneezing.

People suffering from pertussis may experience uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe.

Health officials said vaccinations can prevent pertussis.

