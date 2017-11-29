SCDC: 2 officers assaulted, injured by inmate at Perry Correctio - FOX Carolina 21

SCDC: 2 officers assaulted, injured by inmate at Perry Correctional

Posted: Updated:
Aerial view of Perry Correction (Courtesy: SCDC) Aerial view of Perry Correction (Courtesy: SCDC)
PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said an investigation is underway after an inmate attacked two correctional officers and another incident where bullets were found at Perry Correctional Institution.

The prison is located in southern Greenville County.

A spokesman for the SCDC said the attack happened after an inmate refused an order from a correctional officer. Two officers suffered minor injuries in the assault.

In recent days, the spokesman said correctional officers also found contraband inside the prison. Bullets were included in the forbidden items.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Man charged after fondling incident in Jonesville
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.