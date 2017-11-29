SCDC: 2 officers assaulted, injured by inmate at Perry Correctional

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said an investigation is underway after an inmate attacked two correctional officers and another incident where bullets were found at Perry Correctional Institution.

The prison is located in southern Greenville County.

A spokesman for the SCDC said the attack happened after an inmate refused an order from a correctional officer. Two officers suffered minor injuries in the assault.

In recent days, the spokesman said correctional officers also found contraband inside the prison. Bullets were included in the forbidden items.

