Troopers planning traffic enforcement blitz in Laurens Co., which has seen 29 traffic deaths this year

South Carolina troopers said they will be out in force in Laurens County in early December, enforcing traffic laws and working to reduce deadly wrecks in the area.

Troopers said Laurens County has already seen 29 deadly wrecks this year.

Troopers said inattention while driving is a big contributing factor in wrecks throughout Laurens County and the state.

Between December 5 and 7 troopers will partner will Laurens County deputies, Laurens police, and Clinton police to target impaired drivers, distracted drivers, unrestrained drivers, and speeders in the county.

Officials said the goal is to reduce wrecks and promote safety on the roads.

Troopers said drivers sometimes need a reminder to make good choices while driving and that getting behind the wheel is a big responsibility.



