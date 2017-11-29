Here's why you won't see bell ringers outside Belk this Christmas

Shoppers may notice a change outside some Belk stores during this holiday season - there won't be Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers.

Andy Izquierdo, Vice President of Communications and Community Relations for Belk, said the decision was made this year since the store is launching a "Home for the Holiday" campaign in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

The program will seek to collect donations from customers at nearly 300 Belk stores across the country in order to build a home for a family in need. Each store is assigned a specific part of the home for which they are responsible for collecting donations.

Izquierdo said Belk has never had a formal relationship with the Salvation Army and left it up to the individual stores each holiday season to decide if Red Kettle bell ringers were allowed out front. This year, however, Izquierdo said the company wants to focus specifically on the Home for the Holiday cause. He said despite the decision, the Salvation Army is a wonderful organization.

Donations to the Home for the Holidays campaign can be made at the register in Belk stores from Nov. 23 to Dec. 16.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army released the following statement regarding the loss of some of its Red Kettle collection locations:

Due to the restructuring of community impact programs with partnering retail locations, The Salvation Army is anticipating a significant loss in dollars raised as part of the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign. In our local market, The Salvation Army is seeking to offset this deficit by gaining new community partners and increasing digital fundraising efforts.

The Salvation Army asks the community to please donate either in a red kettle or online this Christmas season. Donations are imperative to continue "Doing the Most Good" by serving those most in need in our market.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

