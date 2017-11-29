Highway Patrol partnering launches driving campaign with local law enforcement to curb distracted driving

Highway Patrol announced a campaign to cut down on distracted driving in Laurens County (FOX Carolina: 11/29/2017).

Since the beginning of 2016, South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed 29 fatalities have occurred on Laurens County roads, a number that's nearly doubled that of 2016.

"That's a big increase and it's too many people getting killed on the highways for careless choices that they make when they're driving their vehicles," said Captain Billy Young, SCHP Troop 2.

Captain Young said the leading cause of these accidents is distracted driving.

"48% of our fatalities are due to inattention whatever the reason may be," said Young.

On Wednesday morning, Highway Patrol Troop 2 announced it's joining forces with Laurens and Clinton officers, deputies and State Transport Police to stop that number from growing before the end of the year.

"What we're concentrating on is number one impaired drivers, number two speeding, unrestrained drivers and inattentive drivers," said Captain Young.

From December 5-7 more law enforcement will be out on the roads in Laurens County looking to curb those distractions for good.

"I look forward to making these roads safer during this holiday season and every day. I look forward to trying to improve the driving habits of this county," said Laurens County Sheriff, Don Reynolds.

Troopers said they will focus on secondary roads first where they reported 41% of this year's fatal collisions occurred.

The number one thing they want drivers to remember is how serious they need to take driving going forward.

"Driving is a big responsibility and people need to know that and always remember that when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle," said Captain Young.

