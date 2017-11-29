Greenville Co. deputies locate missing man with dementia

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing person was found Wednesday.

Deputies said 79-year-old Jimmy W. Barnett was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Belvue Road. He suffers from dementia.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies said Barnett had been found safe.

