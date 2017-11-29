Upstate middle school transforms storage room into weight room thanks to donation

The focus on health and wellness is getting some new life at one Upstate school. An old storage room has been made over at Northwest Middle School in Travelers Rest. It's now a weight room, where students can improve their health and stay conditioned for sports. And it's all thanks to some generous donors.

On Wednesday, those donors from the non-profit Cliffs Residents Outreach got to tour the new weight room for the first time, and the students showed them just how much the space means to them.

Julie Taylor is with Cliffs Residents Outreach. “I think health and wellness is so key for all of us. Your health and wellness is not only for your physical being but also your mental stimulation.”

Principal Patrick Jarrett said the transformation of the room has been fun to watch. “It was amazing, because this was basically a giant closet. It said weight room on the wall but you walk in and it just looked like a garage sale. So it's just extraordinary to see this space not only clean and useable by the students, but the students get excited when they come in here.”

The project has been in the works since the summer. It has been open for about six weeks now.

The Cliffs Residents Outreach nonprofit has also helped their partner schools buy things like Chrome books, playground equipment, software programming and even school hoodies for middle schoolers.

We're told the cost to build the weight room was about $10,000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.