Clemson professor wants your Clemson House memories

A Clemson professor is collecting memories and artifacts of Clemson House before the building is imploded on Sunday.

Alan Grubb, a history professor at the university for 50 years, started to collect memories and artifacts about the building for a book.

“Once something disappears, people don’t know that it existed,” said Grubb. “It was a focal point of the community and something so many people really loved.”

Grubb started collecting artifacts for the book last spring after the implosion was announced. Alumni and faculty members began sharing their memories of the building after they heard about the project.

“I was stunned by the outpouring of sentiment we received and continue to receive,” said Grubb.

Grubb and a group of students are continuing to meet with alumni and community members to hear their stories about Clemson House.

“It’s been a way to preserve these memories that people didn’t even realize they had. We’re finding stories that may otherwise be lost,” said Grubb. “You don’t usually think of buildings as having personalities, but they do, and they affect people.”

Memories of Clemson House can be sent to:

Alan Grubb

118 Hardin Hall, Department of History

Clemson University, 29634

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Meeting to provide details to community on Clemson House implosion