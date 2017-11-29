Sheriff identifies 23-year-old drowning victim pulled from Lake Hartwell

The Hart County Sheriff's Office said an identification has been made after a drowning victim was found.

Sheriff Mike Cleveland said the body of a man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, was located on Nov. 27. The victim is described as 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with long red hair and short beard.

On Thursday, Cleveland identified the victim as 23-year-old Alex Dunne of Athens, Georgia. Cleveland said the case remains under investigation but there are no apparent signs of foul play.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab is assisting in the case.

