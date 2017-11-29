Sheriff: Initial identification made after body pulled from Lake Hartwell

The Hart County Sheriff's Office said an initial identification has been made after a drowning victim was found.

Sheriff Mike Cleveland said the body of a man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, was located on Nov. 27. The victim is described as 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with long red hair and short beard.

The sheriff asked anyone who knew of a missing person fitting that description to call the Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland said an initial identification of the victim had been made although the case was still under investigation.

