Buncombe Co.deputies need help finding endangered 19-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Janis Rominger. (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office) Janis Rominger. (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered adult. Deputies said Janis (Yanis) Rominger was last seen on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. 

Rominger was last seen in the Cove Road area of Candler, deputies said. 

Rominger is 19 years old. He is 5'7" and weighs 165-175 pounds. 

Deputies said Rominger has a disability. 

Anyone with information regarding Rominger's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670. 

