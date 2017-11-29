Buncombe Co.deputies need help finding endangered 19-year-old

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered adult. Deputies said Janis (Yanis) Rominger was last seen on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Rominger was last seen in the Cove Road area of Candler, deputies said.

Rominger is 19 years old. He is 5'7" and weighs 165-175 pounds.

Deputies said Rominger has a disability.

Anyone with information regarding Rominger's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.

