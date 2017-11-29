New exit to I-85 N from I-385 N is open

A new I-385 Northbound collector-distributor opened Thursday as part of the Gateway Project. The collector-distributor lanes will take drivers to and from ramps.

The lanes are designed to take entrance and exit ramp traffic away from the mainline of travel.

The new exit to I-85 North from I-385 Northbound will move one mile south of the current ramp. The exit will also share access to Woodruff Road.

A new bridge will also be opening over Garlington Rd.

Officials said the new exit lanes opened just before 8 a.m.

