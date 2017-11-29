Staying warm with late-day showers possible

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

The beautiful ends today as showers push into the area late-day! Most of Friday and the weekend will be dry, but parts of Saturday could bring additional showers.

Clouds build today but a decent amount of sun is still expected as well. Scattered showers become possible around dinnertime this evening, but rain won't be especially heavy or widespread.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s once again. One final disturbance will roll through Saturday morning to bring a few light showers early on, but the afternoon looks dry. Highs will stay in the 50s through the day.

Sunday looks better with a clearing sky and highs back in the 60s. Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday into Wednesday as a strong cold front moves into the area.

