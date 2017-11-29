Warrant: Man accused of inappropriately touching female coworker at Belk distribution center

A Chester man has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a female coworker while on the job, according to a warrant.

The warrant said the incident took place Wednesday at Belk's Distribution Center at 3805 Furman Fendley Hwy in the Jonesville Community.

The warrant went on to accuse Michael Scott Minter of engaging in "nonconsensual touching of private parts with a female co-worker" over the clothing.

Minter has been charged with assault/assault and battery 2nd degree in connection with the case.

