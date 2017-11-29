SC Football Hall of Fame to bring football legends to the Upstate with new speaker series

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame is bringing football legends to the Upstate with its new Legends speaker series.

The first speaker in the series will be Coach Dan Reeves. Coach Reeves was the quarterback for the University of South Carolina from 1962-1964. Reeves went on to the play for the Dallas Cowboys for eight seasons.

Reeves began his 23 year coaching career in 1970.

The Legends speaker series event will be held on Dec. 12 at the Embassy Suites on Verdae Blvd. in Greenville. Tickets are $50.

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame will also host three speaking events next year. The speakers have not yet been determined.

For more information, visit the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame website.

